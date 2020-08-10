Estás leyendo: Desconvocada la huelga de los MIR en la Comunidad de Madrid tras alcanzar un preacuerdo

El pacto abarca desde mejoras formativas y de jornada laboral y descanso, así como al pago de la paga extra. El Gobierno regional tiene previsto seguir negociando en septiembre.

Médicos internos residentes (MIR) de Madrid ante la sede del Gobierno regional, en la Puerta del Sol de Madrid / EFE
Los Médicos Internos Residentes (MIR) de la Comunidad de Madrid han alcanzado este lunes un preacuerdo con la Consejerías de Sanidad y de Hacienda y Función Pública y han anunciado la desconvocatoria de la huelga en la que sería su quinta semana de protestas.

Así lo ha anunciado el presidente del Comité de Huelga MIR, Diego Boianelli, a la salida de la reunión que ha comenzado a las 11.30 horas. Según ha detallado, el acuerdo contiende las medidas "mínimas" que consideraban "necesarias" para poder alcanzar una solución a este conflicto.

Entre ellas, ha avanzado que se han acordado mejoras formativas, de jornada laboral y de descanso. Asimismo, ha señalado que también han alcanzado mejoras retributivas, como el pago de la paga extra, ya que el aspecto económico era el principal escollo de las negociaciones con el Ejecutivo regional.

En este sentido, ha expresado la conformidad de los residentes porque "parece que la Comunidad tiene una voluntad de seguir negociando en septiembre el resto de medidas" que han reclamado y que, a su juicio, necesita el colectivo para mejorar las condiciones laborales.

