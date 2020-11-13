Estás leyendo: Gran operación policial en las oficinas de Ubisoft en el centro de Montreal

La Policía canadiense ha acordonado las inmediaciones del edificio de la compañía de videojuegos, situada en el centro de la ciudad donde, según medios de comunicación locales, hay decenas de personas y podría haber un secuestro.

Trabajadores abandonan la oficina deUbisoft en Montreal, Canadá.
Trabajadores abandonan la oficina de Ubisoft en Montreal, Canadá. REUTERS

La Policía canadiense está realizando este viernes una gran operación en la sede de la compañía de software Ubisoft, situada en el centro de Montreal, donde, según medios de comunicación locales, hay decenas de personas y podría haber un secuestro.

La Policía de Montreal reveló que está desarrollando una operación en la zona en la que están las oficinas de Ubisoft, pero no corroboró las informaciones de medios locales sobre el despliegue de unidades tácticas utilizadas en los casos de secuestro.

Testigos presenciales señalaron a medios de comunicación que la Policía ha acordonado una área amplia alrededor del edificio de Ubisoft y que un helicóptero policial está sobrevolando la ciudad.

La alcaldesa de la ciudad, Valérie Plante, ha pedido en Twitter que la población evite acercarse a la zona y ha señalado que se encuentra en contacto con la Policía.

