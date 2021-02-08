Estás leyendo: Dos agentes de Policía golpean a un par de personas que grababan una detención en Arrecife

Los vídeos grabados por los vecinos en el municipio de Lanzarote se han hecho virales tras la polémica y violenta detención por parte de ambos policías, a los que han increpado por "abuso de poder". 

Captura de Youtube del vídeo la detención
Captura de Youtube del vídeo la detención. La Voz de Lanzarote

Dos agentes de la Policía Local de Arrecife han protagonizado este domingo una violenta detención en Lanzarote. Los vídeos, que se han hecho virales, muestran a un hombre detenido e inmovilizado en el suelo, mientras una pareja, que observaba justo al lado, grababa los hechos con el móvil.

La Voz de Lanzarote  ha hecho públicas las imágenes donde se puede ver cómo uno de los agentes tira al suelo el móvil con el que está grabando la detención la mujer. Entonces, el hombre que estaba con ella se encara al agente, que responde golpeándole repetidamente hasta tirarlo al suelo.

La mujer, que trataba de alertar a los vecinos, se acercó a defender al hombre y también fue golpeada. En ese momento, otro policía local, que había esposado al arrestado, se levanta y golpea en la cara al otro hombre, que se desploma en el suelo.

Según recoge el mismo diario, fuentes próximas a la Policía Local aseguran que la persecución de los agentes se produjo tras darles el alto porque iban sin mascarillas y, supuestamente, bajo los efectos del alcohol y se dieron a la fuga en coche. 

En otro de los vídeos grabados se escucha a los vecinos increpar a los agentes a grito de "abuso de poder".

La violenta detención ha desatado la polémica y se espera que el Ayuntamiento del municipio de Arrecife se pronuncie sobre lo ocurrido. 

