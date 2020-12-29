Estás leyendo: Detenidas 40 personas, la mayoría menores, por difundir prostitución infantil en redes

Detenidas 40 personas, la mayoría menores, por difundir prostitución infantil en redes

La Policía ha realizado detenciones en 16 provincias. 34 de ellos son menores de edad.

Imagen de un coche de la Policía Nacional. / EFE
Imagen de un coche de la Policía Nacional. — EFE / ARCHIVO

La Policía Nacional ha detenido a 40 personas, 34 de ellos menores de edad, en 16 provincias españolas por, presuntamente, difundir prostitución infantil a través de las redes sociales.

La investigación, coordinada por la Unión Central de Ciberdelincuencia de la Policía Nacional, ha sido realizada en colaboración con el Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) de la Embajada de Estados Unidos en España, según un comunicado de la Policía emitido este martes.

La operación comenzó cuando los agentes recibieron varias informaciones del Centro Nacional para Menores Desaparecidos y Explotados (NCMEC) en Estados Unidos por la presunta comisión de varios delitos de prostitución y corrupción de menores a través de redes sociales cometidos por usuarios de España. Del total de denuncias analizadas, se logró identificar a 51 personas relacionadas con estos hechos, de las que 45 eran menores de edad. Además, siete de ellas carecían de responsabilidad penal al ser menores de 14 años en el momento en el que se produjo la distribución del material de abuso sexual infantil en redes.

Detenciones en 16 provincias

Una vez identificados, la Policía procedió a la detención de 40 personas, 34 de ellas menores, en Alicante, Barcelona, València, Vizcaya, Álava, Córdoba, Cádiz, Madrid, Tenerife, Málaga, Murcia, Asturias, Guipúzcoa, Sevilla, Gran Canaria y Zaragoza.

Tras el registro de los domicilios de los detenidos, la Policía Nacional analizó el material intervenido. La Policía Nacional advierte de la importancia de no compartir o almacenar prostitución infantil, ya que se estaría incurriendo en la comisión de un delito. En caso de localizar este tipo de contenidos ilegales se aconseja reportarlo en la propia red social o ponerlo en conocimiento de la Policía.

