La Policía Nacional ha detenido en la localidad madrileña de Parla a un hombre por agredir sexualmente a su madre septuagenaria y golpearla de forma brutal cuando llegó a la vivienda en estado ebrio.
Fuentes de la investigación han informado a Efe de que el suceso tuvo lugar en la madrugada del martes cuando el hombre, de 56 años, llegó borracho a la casa y agredió sexualmente a su progenitora, de 76. Ante las negativas de la mujer, la golpeó por todo el cuerpo.
Hasta el lugar acudieron la Policía y los servicios sanitarios de emergencias, que trasladaron a la víctima al Hospital Infanta Cristina de Parla, donde llegó con la cara desfigurada, con moratones y en un gran estado de nerviosismo.
La Policía encontró al hijo tumbado boca arriba en la cama de una habitación con erosiones en los brazos y una herida en la frente. Los agentes le comunicaron que iba a ser detenido, momento en el que el agresor se incorporó y se desplomó en el suelo debido a su estado de embriaguez.
Los agentes lo levantaron y lo trasladaron también al Hospital Infanta Cristina, han indicado las mismas fuentes, que han señalado que la víctima manifestó que no era la primera vez que ocurrían hechos similares. El detenido ha pasado ya a disposición judicial.
