MadridActualizado:
La Policía Nacional ha detenido a un vecino de la barriada sevillana de Pino Montano tras el presunto asesinato de una mujer de unos 65 años ocurrido la pasada madrugada en una vivienda del barrio.
Según ha informado Diario de Sevilla y ha confirmado la Policía, el cuerpo de la mujer se encontraba en su casa de la calle Corral de los Barquilleros, donde presuntamente se produjeron los hechos. Los servicios de emergencia han recibido un aviso a las seis de la mañana, y han accedido a la planta baja del número 8 de la citada calle, donde han encontrado a la mujer ya muerta.
Minutos después ha sido detenido el presunto autor de los hechos, un hombre de 43 años, sin estar aún confirmado si se encontraba en la misma vivienda cuando ha llegado la Policía.
Por el momento se desconoce la relación que mantenía el presunto homicida con la mujer, que tenía movilidad reducida y necesitaba una silla de ruedas para sus desplazamientos.
La Policía Científica se encuentra en la casa recogiendo las primeras pruebas del suceso, mientras que poco después de las 9.00 el cadáver ha sido levantado y trasladado al Instituto Anatómico Forense para que le sea practicada la autopsia.
El asesinato, aún por esclarecer, podría sumarse a las seis víctimas por violencia machista que registraron durante la semana pasada. El mes de mayo se cerrará como el mes más negro por homicidios por violencia de género en lo que llevamos de 2021.
