Detenido un falso veterinario cuando cortaba las orejas a un perro

La Guardia Civil ha detenido a un hombre que ejercía en una clínica veterinaria de Bajadoz que no contaba con la titulación requerida y que fue sorprendido mientras cortaba las orejas a un perro.
Los hechos ocurrieron el pasado 10 de julio, dentro de una investigación sobre irregularidades en las extirpaciones de orejas y rabos practicadas a canes bajo la justificación de mantener los estándares raciales y estéticos, ha información la Guardia Civil en un comunicado.
Así fue como los agentes sorprendieron "in fraganti" al hombre mientras procedía al corte de las orejas de un can, de raza american bully, en la sala quirúrgica de una clínica veterinaria de Badajoz.
Una vez identificada la persona, se comprobó que no tenía la habilitación/titulación para esta práctica veterinaria, por lo que se le acusó de los supuestos delitos de intrusismo profesional y de maltrato animal.
El pasado 1 de febrero entró en vigor en España el Instrumento de Ratificación del Convenio Europeo sobre Protección de Animales de Compañía, que se refiere a la prohibición de las intervenciones quirúrgicas cuyo objeto sea modificar la apariencia de un animal de compañía o conseguir otros fines no curativos.
En particular, aborda el corte de cola y orejas, la sección de las cuerdas vocales, o la extirpación de uñas y dientes. Todo ello salvo que un veterinario considere la necesidad de intervenir en beneficio de la salud del animal o poder disminuir su sufrimiento, una excepción "no observada en ningún momento" en este caso, según ha precisado la Guardia Civil.
Los agentes buscan ahora al propietario del animal, ya que el detenido se negó a identificarlo. Además, el perro no poseía el microchip obligatorio por su especie y edad. El detenido fue puesto a disposición judicial por estos hechos y se puede enfrentar a condenas de hasta dos años de prisión por intrusismo profesional, y de hasta 18 meses por el delito de maltrato animal
