Violencia machista Detenido un hombre de 29 años por matar a su expareja en el municipio barcelonés de Vic

Los Mossos d'Esquadra recibieron un aviso a las 13:00 horas del domingo de que en en el interior de un edificio de Vic había una mujer muerta. Cuando los agentes llegaron al inmueble, comprobaron que el cadáver presentaba signos de violencia.

Coche de los Mossos d´Esquadra. Archivo

Los Mossos d'Esquadra han detenido a un hombre de 29 años acusado de matar a su expareja en su casa de Vic (Barcelona), en un supuesto caso de violencia machista, tras recibir un aviso a las 13:00 horas del domingo de que en en el interior de un edificio había una mujer muerta.

Cuando los agentes llegaron al inmueble, comprobaron que el cadáver presentaba signos de violencia y, posteriormente, detuvieron a la expareja de la mujer como supuesto autor del crimen, que, según han informado los Mossos d'Esquadra, es un hombre de nacionalidad ecuatoriana.

La división de investigación criminal de los Mossos d'Esquadra se ha hecho cargo de las pesquisas de este crimen machista, bajo la tutela por ahora del juzgado de guardia de Vic. 

La jueza de guardia de Vic ha ordenado el levantamiento de cadáver de la mujer tras constatarse que ha muerto de manera violenta. Ahora la jueza queda a la espera del informe preliminar de la autopsia, ha informado el Tribunal Superior de Justícia de Catalunya (TSJC).

SI NECESITA AYUDA, PUEDE LLAMAR, SIN COSTE, AL 016 LAS 24 HORAS AL DÍA.

