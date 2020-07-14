barcelonaActualizado:
Los Mossos d'Esquadra han detenido este martes a un hombre de 35 años por presuntamente asesinar a su pareja hiriéndola con un arma blanca en el cuello en el barrio del Raval de Barcelona, según han indicado fuentes conocedoras.
En un comunicado, la policía catalana ha explicado que a las 11.51 horas han recibido el aviso de que se había localizado el cuerpo de una mujer en un piso del Raval.
Varias patrullas y efectivos del Sistema d'Emergències Mèdiques (SEM) se han desplazado al domicilio, donde han encontrado el cadáver de la mujer con signos de violencia, con heridas de arma blanca en el cuello.
En el mismo lugar de los hechos han detenido a la pareja de la víctima, un hombre de nacionalidad uruguaya, por su presunta implicación en el homicidio. La División de Investigación Criminal (DIC) de la Región Policial de Barcelona ha abierto una investigación para aclarar todas las circunstancias del caso.
El 016 atiende a todas las víctimas de violencia machista las 24 horas del día y en 51 idiomas diferentes. Los menores también pueden dirigirse al teléfono de la Fundación ANAR 900 20 20 10, y los ciudadanos que sean testigos de alguna agresión deben llamar al 112.
