Estás leyendo: Detenido un hombre por matar y descuartizar a su mujer en Torrevieja

Público
Público

Detenido un hombre por matar y descuartizar a su mujer en Torrevieja

La Guardia Civil confirma que se trata de un asesinato machista y que no existían denuncias previas.

Efectivos del laboratorio científico de la policía judicial de la Guardia Civil registran en una urbanización cercana a la zona donde se ha encontrado el cuerpo de una mujer asesinada en Torrevieja.
Efectivos del laboratorio científico de la policía judicial de la Guardia Civil registran en una urbanización cercana a la zona donde se ha encontrado el cuerpo de una mujer asesinada en Torrevieja. Morell / EFE

MADRID

La Guardia Civil ha detenido a un hombre de 70 años en Torrevieja (Alacant) por asesinar y descuartizar a su mujer —de 68 años—, ambos de nacionalidad finlandesa. Los restos de la víctima fueron hallados en un contenedor este jueves.

La detención se ha producido a última hora de la noche de este jueves, según han informado a EFE fuentes de la investigación. Las cámaras de vigilancia cercanas al lugar facilitaron la identificación y localización del asesino.

En torno a las 13.45 horas, una persona sin hogar encontró los restos en el contendedor de la calle Luis Cánovas Martínez, muy cerca de un supermercado y del instituto Libertas.

La policía judicial de la Guardia Civil se ha hecho cargo de la investigación. También se ha registrado la vivienda donde residían, según recoge Europa Press. Los agentes confirman que se trata de un asesinato machista y que no existían denuncias previas.

Más noticias

Etiquetas

selección público