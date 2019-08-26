Público
Público

Incendios forestales Detenido a un hombre preparado para incendiar el monte de Mallorca por cuarta vez

En el momento de su arresto llevaba encima "tres o cuatro" bolsas de pastillas de barbacoa "perfectamente cortadas" y tres mecheros de tipo soplete. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Una foto de archivo de un policía local. / EFE

Una foto de archivo de un policía local. / EFE

Un hombre de 45 años ha sido detenido este lunes por la Policía Local de la localidad mallorquina de Esporles cuando presuntamente estaba preparado para volver a incendiar el monte de este municipio por cuarta vez en una semana.

En el momento de su arresto llevaba encima "tres o cuatro" bolsas de pastillas de barbacoa "perfectamente cortadas" y tres mecheros de tipo soplete, ha informado la Policía Local.

La detención de este ciudadano alemán de 45 años ha tenido lugar a las 11.10 horas en pleno monte, en la finca de Son Quint, que ha ardido tres veces en una semana, si bien la rápida actuación de los bomberos y equipos de emergencia ha evitado en las tres ocasiones que las llamas se propagaran.

robablemente este martes pasará a disposición judicial en Palma

El detenido no ha querido declarar ante la Policía Local, que lo ha transferido al Servicio de Protección de la Naturaleza (Seprona) de la Guardia Civil, que lleva la investigación de este caso. Probablemente este martes pasará a disposición judicial en Palma.

La Policía Local de Esporles ha explicado que el incendio que se declaró este domingo en Son Quint, una finca grande de este municipio, "confirmó" que los incendios eran intencionados porque había tres focos distintos.

Tras las declaraciones de algunos vecinos, la Policía hizo un "retrato robot" del autor y este lunes han logrado localizar al presunto incendiario. El detenido, que se desconoce si reside en Mallorca, se ha enfrentado a los agentes, que finalmente lo han reducido y arrestado.

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad