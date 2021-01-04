Estás leyendo: Detenido en Málaga el cantante Jay Santos acusado de agresión sexual

Violencia machista Detenido en Málaga el cantante Jay Santos acusado de agresión sexual

El artista se encontraba fugado y estaba siendo buscado por agredir sexualmente a una mujer en Madrid hace tres años, tras lo que cesó su actividad en la capital y se trasladó a Andalucía.

El cantante Jay Santos en uno de sus videoclips musicales. VEVO

Agentes de la Policía Nacional han detenido en Málaga al cantante de reguetón Germán Felipe Valenzuela, más conocido como Jay Santos, en virtud de una reclamación judicial para su ingreso en prisión dictada por la Audiencia Provincial de Madrid por agredir sexualmente a una mujer hace tres años.

Los hechos ocurrieron en noviembre de 2017, cuando el fugitivo quedó con una chica a la que habría conocido a través de una red social, y una vez en su vivienda la agredió sexualmente.

Tras comprobar la vigencia de la reclamación judicial los investigadores realizaron varias gestiones para dar con su paradero. Inicialmente se centraron en su entorno más cercano, que podría darle cobertura para evitar su localización, ya que el cantante carecía de domicilio fijo y había cesado en su actividad laboral.

Las pesquisas realizadas condujeron a los policías hasta Málaga donde fue finalmente localizado y detenido en las inmediaciones de una empresa de trasteros.

