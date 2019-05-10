Público
Detenido por matar a golpes a su perro y arrojarlo a la basura en La Rioja

El dueño del perro paseaba con él, se aproximó a un contenedor de basura y comenzó a golpearlo con un objeto contundente, de manera violenta y en reiteradas ocasiones, hasta arrojarlo al interior del contenedor.

Imagen de archivo de una manifestación en contra del maltrato animal/EFE

La Guardia Civil ha detenido a un hombre en La Rioja acusado de un delito de maltrato animal, ya que mató a golpes a su perro y, después, lo arrojó a un contenedor de basura, por lo que se puede enfrentar a una pena de entre 6 y 18 meses de prisión.

La Guardia Civil, en una nota, ha señalado este viernes que el visionado de las imágenes de cámaras de seguridad ha permitido constatar el maltrato que sufrió el animal antes de morir, cuya investigación se inició el pasado 26 de marzo.

Ha precisado que el dueño del perro, cuando paseaba con él en brazos por la plaza de España de Autol (La Rioja), se aproximó a un contenedor de basura y comenzó a golpearlo con un objeto contundente, de manera violenta y en reiteradas ocasiones, hasta arrojarlo al interior del contenedor.

La detención de este hombre, de 40 años, de nacionalidad española y vecino de Autol, no se pudo hacer efectiva en el momento de su identificación por estar ingresado en un centro sanitario, pero fue detenido a finales del mes de abril y puesto a disposición de la autoridad judicial.

Etiquetas

