Público
Detenido el presidente del Benfica por posibles delitos fiscales

Los registros podrían estar relacionados con la Operación Monte Branco, una investigación que se remonta a 2014 y que investiga posibles delitos de blanqueamiento de capitales y de fraude fiscal, que tuvo su origen en una sociedad suiza de gestión de fortunas.

Estadio del Benfica. Pixabay

Agencia EFE

El presidente del Benfica, Luís Filipe Vieira, ha sido detenido este miércoles, según las televisiones portuguesas RTP y SIC, en el marco de una operación que busca esclarecer una serie de delitos fiscales y de blanqueamiento de capitales.

La detención se produjo después de que varias decenas de agentes policiales e inspectores de la Hacienda lusa iniciaron en la jornada de este miércoles varios registros, algunos de ellos en las dependencias del Benfica.

La información fue avanzada por el diario luso Sol, mientras que la cadena de televisión SIC asegura que los registros, además de haberse practicado en la sede del club del Benfica, también se han realizado en la casa del presidente del club y en Novo Banco.

Incluso, según el diario Expresso, también se han practicado registros en unas oficinas del antiguo vicepresidente del Benfica, Nuno Gaioso Ribeiro.

Los registros podrían estar relacionados, según Sol, con la Operación Monte Branco, una investigación que se remonta a 2014 y que investiga posibles delitos de blanqueamiento de capitales y de fraude fiscal, que tuvo su origen en una sociedad suiza de gestión de fortunas.

En el foco de la investigación también están la venta de acciones del Benfica y el empresario portugués José António dos Santos, -accionista del Benfica a través de varias empresas que él controla- que habría comprado deuda de una empresa gestionada por Luís Filipe Vieira. 

