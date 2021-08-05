Estás leyendo: Detenido tras quedar dos días atrapado en un conducto de ventilación al tratar de robar en unas oficinas en Madrid

Público
Público

Detenido tras quedar dos días atrapado en un conducto de ventilación al tratar de robar en unas oficinas en Madrid

El hombre fue rescatado por los agentes tras ser alertados por los vigilantes de seguridad de la estación de Metro de Plaza Elíptica, al detectar que la puerta metálica de unas oficinas se encontraba forzada y las luces estaban encendidas.

Interior de la oficina donde quedó atrapado el ladrón
Interior del hueco en el techo de la oficina donde quedó atrapado el ladrón. POLICÍA NACIONAL

Madrid

Agentes de la Policía Nacional han detenido a un hombre de 23 años de edad que quedó atrapado durante dos días en un conducto de ventilación cuando trataba de robar en unas oficinas del distrito de Carabanchel en Madrid, según fuentes de la Jefatura Superior de Policía.

El hombre fue rescatado por los agentes tras ser alertados por los vigilantes de seguridad de la estación de Metro de Plaza Elíptica, al detectar que la puerta metálica de unas oficinas se encontraba forzada y las luces estaban encendidas.

Tras alertar de un posible robo con fuerza en el lugar, efectivos de Seguridad Ciudadana de la Policía Nacional se personaron en el lugar y detectaron que varias placas de falso techo estaban en el suelo y el interior de la oficina se encontraba revuelto.

Los agentes llevaron a cabo entonces una primera inspección en el conducto de ventilación, donde localizaron a un varón que se había quedado atrapado en su interior hacía aproximadamente dos días, momento en el que se produjo el robo.

Los efectivos policiales rescataron al hombre, que tuvo que recibir asistencia sanitaria. Finalmente, fue detenido como presunto responsable de un delito de robo con fuerza.

Más noticias

Etiquetas

selección público