MadridActualizado:
Cuatro chicos menores de edad han pasado este jueves a disposición judicial en Teruel después de haber sido detenidos por la Policía Nacional, acusados de una supuesta violación grupal a una chica también menor de edad, cometida en la tarde del miércoles.
Según han confirmado fuentes policiales, la menor acudió en la tarde del miércoles al Hospital Obispo Polanco de la capital turolense y refirió que había sido víctima de una violación grupal. Este jueves por la mañana los cuatro chicos han sido detenidos por la Policía Nacional de la Comisaria Provincial de Teruel, han pasado a disposición de la Fiscalía de Menores y les han tomado declaración.
Las mismas fuentes han argumentado que dada la sensibilidad del suceso, al tratarse de cinco menores de edad y por preservar los intereses de todos los implicados, todavía no es posible conocer más información de lo sucedido. La víctima también prestará declaración en las próximas horas.
