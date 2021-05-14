Dos detenidos en Huelva tras morir electrocutado un trabajador migrante sin papeles

La Guardia Civil ha detenido a dos personas por la presunta comisión de un delito contra los derechos de los trabajadores tras morir electrocutado el martes 4 de mayo en La Palma del Condado (Huelva) un trabajador de 30 años de edad.
Aldrich Rivera, de 30 años, falleció al tocar un cable de alta tensión mientras recogía naranjas en una finca de La Palma del Condado, en Huelva. No estaba dado de alta en la Seguridad Social ni tenía permiso de trabajo, según pudo saber Público.
Según han informado a Europa Press desde el Instituto Armado, la Policía Judicial de La Palma del Condado lleva a cabo la investigación correspondiente tras el fallecimiento en una finca de naranjos en la zona del camino de La Duquesa de este trabajador de nacionalidad nicaragüense.
Según la información que facilitó el servicio de emergencias 112 de Andalucía, el accidente ocurrió alrededor de las 12.45 horas. Los compañeros de trabajo del fallecido lo trasladaron al centro de salud de la localidad, donde le practicaron sin éxito una reanimación cardiopulmonar. Tras confirmar el deceso, se alertó a Inspección de Trabajo, al Centro de Prevención de Riesgos Laborales, a la Policía Local y a la Guardia Civil.
De otro lado, en declaraciones a Europa Press, el secretario general de UGT en Huelva, Sebastián Donaire, ha reiterado su pesar por este trágico suceso y ha incidido en la importancia de que se esclarezcan los hechos al objeto de que se depuren las responsabilidades que correspondan.
