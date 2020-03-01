Detenidos dos presuntos agresores sexuales en Roquetas de Mar, Almería

Almería
La Guardia Civil ha detenido a un hombre y a un menor que presuntamente cometieron este sábado en Roquetas de Mar (Almería) sendas agresiones sexuales, el primero a una mujer que se encuentra ingresada en el Hospital de Poniente de El Ejido (Almería), y el segundo a una menor.
Fuentes de la Comandancia han confirmado a Efe el arresto del primer supuesto agresor, que se produjo "durante la huida" del mismo, mientras que fuentes del Hospital de Poniente han indicado que la mujer continúa ingresada en este centro hospitalario.
Asimismo, la Guardia Civil ha confirmado a Efe la detención de un adolescente que presuntamente habría cometido otra agresión a una menor en una zona de ocio del puerto de Aguadulce, en Roquetas de Mar.
Según adelanta en su edición digital el periódico La Voz de Almería, la primera agresión sexual lugar ayer en la Urbanización de Roquetas de Mar, en el interior de la vivienda de la víctima, que fue socorrida por agentes de la Policía Local y la Guardia Civil.
