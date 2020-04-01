Estás leyendo: Detenidos en Tenerife el joven que alardeó en redes de saltarse el confinamiento y la empleada de un hospital que robaba mascarillas para venderlas

Emergencia del coronavirus Detenidos en Tenerife el joven que alardeó en redes de saltarse el confinamiento y la empleada de un hospital que robaba mascarillas para venderlas

El hombre publico un vídeo en su cuenta de instagram en la playa, mientras que la mujer aprovechaba su trabajo de limpiadora en el centro hospitalario para detraer mascarillas, guantes de vinilo y gel hidroalcohólico para posteriormente venderlos en packs. 

santa cruz de tenerife

Público | europa press

Doble detención en la isla de Tenerife. Por un lado, la Guardia Civil ha detenido este miércoles a un joven que se saltó el confinamiento en Tenerife para ir a playa en la zona de Santiago del Teide y lo publicó en Instagram.

El hombre fue arrestado por efectivos del puesto de Playa San Juan (Guía de Isora) en colaboración con la Policía Local del municipio sureño y la infracción se produjo en la zona de piscinas naturales próxima a Los Gigantes.

"Amargados están todos. Ustedes van a llegar todos gordos y blancos al verano y yo voy a llegar morenito y fuerte, es lo que hay y al que le pique que se rasque", defendió en un directo en su cuenta personal.

En paralelo, la Policía Nacional ha detenido a una trabajadora del Hospital Universitario Ntra. Sra. de Candelaria por robar equipos de protección individual para luego venderlos, según han informado en la rueda de prensa del comité de dirección del coronavirus.

Al parecer, la mujer aprovechaba su trabajo de limpiadora en el centro hospitalario para detraer mascarillas, guantes de vinilo y gel hidroalcohólico para posteriormente venderlos en packs por diferentes barrios del municipio de Santa Cruz de Tenerife. 

Tras la denuncia de los responsables del Hospital por la desaparición de los citados productos de protección, los investigadores de la Policía Nacional consiguieron identificar y detener a la presunta autora de los robos.

