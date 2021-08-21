Estás leyendo: Dos detenidos por una violación múltiple a una joven de 19 años en Formentera

Dos detenidos por una violación múltiple a una joven de 19 años en Formentera

Hay un tercer presunto autor de los hechos que está fuera de la Isla y que ya se encuentra en busca y captura.

Un guardia civil. Foto de archivo.
Un guardia civil. Foto de archivo. Eduardo Sanz / Europa Press

madrid

La Guardia Civil ha detenido en Formentera a dos hombres como presuntos autores de una agresión sexual contra una joven de 19 años, en la que también habría participado un tercer agresor que ha huido a Marruecos, de donde proceden los detenidos, por lo que las fuerzas de seguridad están intentando localizarle para que responda también ante la justicia, ha confirmado este viernes la Oficina Periférica de Comunicación (OPC) de la Comandancia de Balears.

Los arrestados, dos hombres de 32 y 37 años, han sido trasladados a Ibiza y el lunes pasarán a disposición judicial, según ha informado la Guardia Civil.

Los hechos tuvieron lugar en la Isla a finales de julio, aunque la víctima presentó la denuncia una semana después, momento en el que se inició la investigación.

El Consell de Formentera, en un comunicado, ha lamentado "profundamente" los hechos y ha rechazado "de forma enérgica" la agresión. Desde la institución han incidido en que ni estos delitos, ni ninguna agresión contra la mujer, "pueden tener cabida en una sociedad moderna e igualitaria". La institución ha agradecido la labor de la Guardia Civil, recordando que hay un tercer presunto autor de los hechos que está fuera de la Isla y que ya se encuentra en busca y captura.

El Consell ha expresado su apoyo a la víctima y ha destacado su valentía, ya que, al denunciar, ha permitido detener a dos de los presuntos agresores. "Esperamos que la Justicia actúe con celeridad ante este hecho tan grave", ha puntualizado el Consell, que ha asegurado que emprenderá las acciones necesarias para seguir sensibilizando sobre la violencia contra la mujer.

"Ante la violación y tortura perpetrada a una joven por parte presuntamente de tres hombres en Formentera, mi rechazo más enérgico y todo mi apoyo a la víctima, quiero agradecer que haya tenido valentía  de denunciar, lo que permitirá que no hagan daño a ninguna mujer más" compartía Alejandra Ferrer Kir, Presidenta del Consell de Formentera.

