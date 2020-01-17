Público
Público

El tiempo La DGT aconseja planificar los desplazamientos este fin de semana por riesgo de nevadas

Los fenómenos más adversos se esperan para el domingo y el lunes. Señala que, además de carreteras comarcales y locales, podría haber complicaciones en autovías y autopistas.

Publicidad
Media: 1
Votos: 1
14/01/2020.- Las olas rompen contra la costa de la ciudad de A Coruña. / EFE - CABALAR

Las olas rompen contra la costa de la ciudad de A Coruña. / EFE - CABALAR

La Dirección General de Tráfico (DGT) recomendó este viernes adelantar a este sábado el regreso a casa del fin de semana debido a que la borrasca Gloria traerá el domingo un temporal de fuertes vientos, lluvia y nieve sobre todo en la zona mediterránea y al este de Castilla-La Mancha, lo que podría afectar a la circulación por carretera.

Según las previsiones de la Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (Aemet), los fenómenos más adversos se esperan para el domingo y el lunes. "Es importante planificar los desplazamientos teniendo en cuenta esta situación", apuntó la DGT en un comunicado.

Respecto al domingo, Tráfico señaló que, además de carreteras comarcales y locales, podría haber complicaciones en vías de alta capacidad (autovías y autopistas). "En el caso de que los desplazamientos que se tengan que hacer transcurran por alguna de las vías incluidas en las zonas con aviso por nevadas, las condiciones del viaje pueden verse afectadas por posibles actuaciones en la vía", advirtió.

Posibles restricciones

Con el fin de garantizar la fluidez y la seguridad vial, Tráfico podría tomar medidas de regulación y gestión de las vías como restricciones a la circulación de vehículos pesados y de otros vehículos que no cuenten con neumáticos de invierno o cadenas, limitar la velocidad de circulación y prohibir adelantamientos, cortes totales preventivos y embolsamientos, y un seguimiento obligatorio de desvíos alternativos.

"Se recomienda que se extreme la precaución cuando se circule por las áreas y vías afectadas por esta previsión, así como disponer de los medios y equipamiento adecuado para transitar en condiciones de seguridad", añadió.

Además, indicó que los usuarios de las vías deben prestar atención a la señalización en los paneles de mensaje variable y a las indicaciones de los agentes de la Agrupación de Tráfico de la Guardia Civil.

"Para permitir el paso de vehículos de conservación de carreteras y quitanieves es muy importante que se circule en convoy y se deje libre el carril izquierdo", recalcó.

La DGT informará de la situación de la circulación a través de los medios de comunicación, en especial en los boletines informativos en emisoras de radio, en Twitter (@DGTes y @informacionDGT), en su web www.dgt.es y en el teléfono 011.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad