Al menos un 28% de los pacientes con párkinson está sin diagnosticar, ha informado la Sociedad Española de Neurología (SEN) con motivo este jueves del Día Mundial de la enfermedad.
El doctor Javier Pagonabarraga, especialista en enfermedades neurodegenerativas y trastornos del movimiento y vocal de la SEN, subraya que el párkinson "puede aparecer en menores de 50 años", en contraste con el estereotipo de que esta enfermedad es solo de ancianos.
Este especialista pone el acento también en otro aspecto: "Nos llegan pacientes que tras años de enfermedad no han sido correctamente diagnosticados o, ante la complejidad de los síntomas, se mantienen sin ningún diagnóstico determinado, lo que genera incertidumbre".
Cada vez vivimos más años. Sin embargo, las sociedades más longevas desarrollan enfermedades del sistema nervioso central
La Sociedad Española de Neurología señala que los pacientes tardan una media de entre uno y tres años en obtener un diagnóstico; en un 40% de los casos, la primera manifestación del párkinson es la depresión. Según los datos de la SEN, en España existen alrededor de 150.000 personas afectadas de párkinson; cada año se diagnostican unos 10.000 nuevos casos. El 15% de ellos se dan en menores de 50 años, y existen casos en los que la enfermedad se inicia en la infancia o adolescencia.
La estimación de la SEN es que los casos de párkinson se puedan triplicar en el horizonte de 2050. El doctor Pagonabarraga afirma: "Los datos recogen que cada vez vivimos más años, pero por otro lado las sociedades longevas desarrollan enfermedades relacionadas con el sistema nervioso central".
"Esto es alarmante, porque si no somos capaces de tratar estas enfermedades y revertir su aparición, se genera mucho sufrimiento y mucho coste social", añade el neurólogo. El coste del párkinson en Europa, según la SEN, se acerca a los 11 billones de euros anuales.
