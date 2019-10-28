Público
Público
Únete a nosotros

Diana Quer Aplazado el juicio de Diana Quer por problemas para constituir el jurado

El juicio por el crimen de Diana Quer, que iba a comenzar este martes, ha quedado aplazado al 11 de noviembre.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Última hora RRSS

Última hora RRSS

El juicio por el crimen de Diana Quer, que iba a comenzar este martes, ha quedado aplazado al 11 de noviembre por problemas para constituir el jurado popular, han informado fuentes judiciales. El único procesado en este caso es José Enrique Abuín Gey, alias El Chicle.

Diana Quer, una joven madrileña de 18 años, no regresó a su casa de veraneo el 22 de agosto de 2016. Su cadáver fue hallado el 31 de diciembre de 2017, cuando llevaba oculta en un pozo 500 días.

(Habrá ampliación)

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad