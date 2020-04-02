Estás leyendo: Dieciséis medios independientes piden al Gobierno que proteja la pluralidad y la calidad informativa

Dieciséis medios independientes piden al Gobierno que proteja la pluralidad y la calidad informativa

Proponen diferentes medidas encaminadas a proteger la sostenibilidad de los medios que dependen de sus lectores y a fomentar las aportaciones de los ciudadanos en dichos medios.

#PluralidadInformativa.
#PluralidadInformativa y #PeriodismoFiable.

MADRID

Actualizado:

PÚBLICO

Ante las noticias que afirman que el Gobierno está estudiando medidas para apoyar a los medios de comunicación, las publicaciones de prensa independiente, que nos sostenemos gracias a las aportaciones de las y los lectores, queremos transmitir nuestra inquietud por que esas ayudas contribuyan a fortalecer aún más la concentración en el sector de la Comunicación, que según todos los estudios internacionales es el principal problema –junto a la falta de credibilidad– del sistema mediático español.

Por tanto, solicitamos al Gobierno que tome las siguientes medidas, destinadas a proteger la pluralidad y la calidad de la información así como la sostenibilidad de los medios que dependen de sus lectores.

1. Repartir de manera equitativa las inserciones de publicidad institucional garantizando que alcance a los medios que aportan información relevante, de servicio público, contrastada y elaborada según criterios profesionales de calidad.

2. Aprobar con urgencia la equiparación, ya vigente en muchos países de la UE, del IVA de las suscripciones a la prensa digital (hoy, 21%) con las del papel (4%).

3. Aprobar que las aportaciones económicas de personas particulares a las pymes y cooperativas periodísticas desgraven en la declaración de la Renta, para 1) Alentar la implicación de las y los lectores en los medios a través de los que se informan, 2) Contribuir a la diversificación de ingresos de los medios independientes, y por tanto a su sostenibilidad, y 3) Fomentar el compromiso de la ciudadanía con la libertad de información.

Público
Alternativas Económicas
Catalunya Plural
Crític
CTXT
Cuartopoder
Diario16
El Plural
El Salto
Infolibre
La Marea
La Voz del Sur
Luzes
Mongolia
Pikara Magazine
Praza Pública

