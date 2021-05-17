Estás leyendo: Sigue el debate online 'Diez años del 15-M y un mundo por construir'

Público
Público

DIEZ AÑOS DEL 15-M Sigue el debate online 'Diez años del 15-M y un mundo por construir'

Aquí puedes ver el debate 'Diez años del 15-M y un mundo por construir', moderado por la directora de Público Virginia Pérez Alonso y el economista Manuel Garí.

Cartel del debate online 'Diez años del 15-M y un mundo por construir'.
Cartel del debate online 'Diez años del 15-M y un mundo por construir'. Público

madrid

Actualizado:

Ha pasado una década. Se dice pronto. Diez años ya de aquella epifanía intergeneracional llamada 15-M. Diez años de aplausos en mute y de concentraciones multitudinarias cuyo eco todavía hoy reverbera. Guste o no, el 15-M zarandeó la política, la llenó de sentido y de proclamas, también de hastío y desafección para con unos dirigentes incapaces de conectar ya con la ciudadanía.

Un grito que eclosionó en el kilómetro cero, que se diseminó por toda la geografía y que llega a nuestro presente sin nostalgias ni moralinas. Es hora de hacer balance. De entrever qué nos legó aquella primavera histórica. Para ello, Público ha reunido a la politóloga Cristina Monge, a la profesora de sociología Sandra Ezquerra, a la diputada andaluza Teresa Rodríguez y al jurista Francisco Jurado. Cuatro voces autorizadas para reflexionar sobre la herencia del 15-M y lo que es más importante, sobre lo que nos queda por construir tras su estela.

La moderación del debate correrá a cargo de la directora de Público Virginia Pérez Alonso y del economista Manuel Garí. Un encuentro en el que se presentará en sociedad el último especial de Público sobre el aniversario del 15-M, con numerosos artículos y análisis de un hito que marcó una nueva forma de hacer política y que empoderó a tantos y tantos olvidados.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público