El Departamento de Salud del Gobierno Vasco ha dado a conocer que a lo largo de este sábado se hicieron 3.040 pruebas PCR en las que dieron positivo 199 personas.

Vista de la carpa instalada este viernes frente al hospital de Basurto para hacer PCR a todas las personas que estuvieron en la discoteca Back&Stage de Bilbao el pasado 18 de julio. EFE/Javier Zorrilla.
Euskadi ha sumado en las últimas horas otros 199 nuevos positivos por coronavirus entre los que se suman los infectados en el foco de una discoteca de Bilbao, que ya cuenta con 27 positivos.

El Departamento de Salud del Gobierno Vasco ha dado a conocer que a lo largo de este sábado se hicieron 3.040 pruebas PCR en las que dieron positivo estas 199 personas.

De ellas, 109 se registraron en Bizkaia, 62 en Álava (58 de ellas en Vitoria), 25 en Gipuzkoa y 3 de personas con residencia fuera de la comunidad autónoma. El Servicio Vasco de Salud sigue trabajando para controlar el foco conocido el pasado jueves en la discoteca Back&Stage de Bilbao y hasta el momento se han realizado 365 pruebas. Fruto de este cribado se han detectado ya 27 positivos, aunque se van a seguir haciendo más PCR a los contactos de los 7 positivos iniciales y de un camarero del establecimiento.

Estos primeros datos de agosto mantienen la tendencia de evolución de la pandemia en Euskadi de los últimos días de julio, ya que el jueves se diagnosticaron 244 nuevos contagios y el viernes otros 200.

