Veinticinco de los 33 detenidos durante las protestas contra las restricciones por el coronavirus que tuvieron lugar la noche del sábado al domingo en el centro de Madrid, han pasado a disposición judicial.
El Juzgado de Instrucción número 45, en función de guardia de detenidos, les tomará declaración a lo largo del día, han informado a Efe fuentes del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Madrid. Las declaraciones se pueden prolongar hasta media tarde por lo que hasta entonces no se podrá conocer su situación procesal, según las fuentes.
Del total de detenidos por los altercados en los que derivaron las protestas contra las medidas de restricción adoptadas para hacer frente a la covid-19, dos son menores de edad, y, al menos, 14 de ellos, cuentan con antecedentes policiales, según fuentes policiales.
Las protesta comenzó la noche del sábado en la Puerta del Sol, donde se concentraron entre 60 y 100 personas, convocados por redes sociales, y de donde fueron desalojados tras provocar desórdenes públicos.
Los manifestantes se trasladaron a la Plaza de Ópera y posteriormente a la Plaza de España, donde varias decenas de personas instalaron barricadas y quemaron contenedores con el objetivo de cortar la Gran Vía.
Antes de ser disueltos lanzaron objetos a los agentes, piedras contra escaparates y destruyeron mobiliario de la arteria madrileña. La intervención policial duró apenas 20 minutos y varios de los detenidos intentaron asaltar una tienda de regalos de la zona de Chueca.
En el escenario donde se produjeron los disturbios, la Policía Nacional localizó productos químicos y dispositivos para ser lanzados a modo de cóctel molotov. Samur Protección Civil tuvo que atender a 12 personas -3 de ellas policías- en el transcurso de los disturbios.
