madrid
Tras la restricción del uso de los móviles en las aulas de los colegios e institutos concertados y públicos, Enrique Ossorio, consejero de Educación de la Comunidad de Madrid, ha anunciado que esta prohibición se extenderá también a los recreos escolares.
Ossorio ha matizado que la limitación contempla algunas excepciones como aquellos casos en los que el uso del móvil "esté expresamente previsto en el proyecto educativo y con fines didácticos" y para los alumnos que lo necesiten por "razones de salud o discapacidad", informa El Mundo.
La medida, que afectará a 800.000 estudiantes de 1.700 escuelas, pretende atajar el problema del creciente acoso escolar y el ciberacoso a través de las redes sociales. La normativa entrará en vigor a principios del próximo curso escolar 2020-2021.
La limitación se añadirá como una instrucción específica dentro del decreto que regula la convivencia en los centros docentes de la Comunidad de Madrid. En caso de que algún estudiante se salte la norma, serán los profesores o el propio centro quienes decidan cómo actuar, no obstante, el propio decreto contempla la posibilidad de que los dispositivos móviles sean requisados.
Prohibición total en centros públicos y concertados
El pasado mes de diciembre la Comunidad de Madrid ya había anunciado la restricción en las aulas con el objetivo de "dar un nuevo paso en la lucha contra el ciberacoso y el bullying en los centros escolares de la región".
Se trata de una medida "encaminada a la mejora de los resultados académicos de los alumnos, especialmente de los que tienen mayores dificultades para el estudio", según el Gobierno regional.
