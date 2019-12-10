Público
Público

EEUU Episodio machista en televisión: un corredor da un azote en el culo a una reportera   

El Consejo de Deportes de la ciudad de Savannah (EEUU) ya ha anunciado que prohibirá al individuo el volver a inscribirse en ninguna carrera que organicen.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Imagen del momento en el que un corredor se aproxima a la periodista para realizar un tocamiento no consentido./ Twitter

Imagen del momento en el que un corredor se aproxima a la periodista para realizar un tocamiento no consentido./ Twitter

La reportera estadounidense Alex Bozarjian, de la cadena NBC News, ha sido víctima de un nuevo comportamiento machista ante las cámaras. Mientras que la periodista cubría la carrera Enmarket Savannah Bridge Run, en Savannah, ciudad costera del estado de Georgia, recibió un azote en el culo por parte de un hombre que participaba en la prueba cuando ella se encontraba en un margen del recorrido.

La propia periodista ha asegurado en un tweet que se sintió "violada, objetificada y avergonzada" por la acción del corredor, que aprovecha que la reportera está de espaldas para realizar el tocamiento. "Ninguna mujer debería tener que soportar esto nunca en el trabajo o en cualquier lugar", ha añadido Bozarjian.

Desde el Consejo de Deportes de Savannah han anunciado la "total condena" de este episodio machista. De igual forma, el organismo ha conseguido identificar al corredor y compartieron su identidad con la periodista y con NBC News. Por último, desde el Consejo ha prohibido a este individuo el volver a inscribirse en cualquier carrera que organicen.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad