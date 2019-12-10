La reportera estadounidense Alex Bozarjian, de la cadena NBC News, ha sido víctima de un nuevo comportamiento machista ante las cámaras. Mientras que la periodista cubría la carrera Enmarket Savannah Bridge Run, en Savannah, ciudad costera del estado de Georgia, recibió un azote en el culo por parte de un hombre que participaba en la prueba cuando ella se encontraba en un margen del recorrido.
La propia periodista ha asegurado en un tweet que se sintió "violada, objetificada y avergonzada" por la acción del corredor, que aprovecha que la reportera está de espaldas para realizar el tocamiento. "Ninguna mujer debería tener que soportar esto nunca en el trabajo o en cualquier lugar", ha añadido Bozarjian.
To the man who smacked my butt on live TV this morning: You violated, objectified, and embarrassed me. No woman should EVER have to put up with this at work or anywhere!! Do better. https://t.co/PRLXkBY5hn— Alex Bozarjian (@wsavalexb) December 7, 2019
Desde el Consejo de Deportes de Savannah han anunciado la "total condena" de este episodio machista. De igual forma, el organismo ha conseguido identificar al corredor y compartieron su identidad con la periodista y con NBC News. Por último, desde el Consejo ha prohibido a este individuo el volver a inscribirse en cualquier carrera que organicen.
(4/4) We will not tolerate behavior like this at a Savannah Sports Council event. We have made the decision to ban this individual from registering for all Savannah Sports Council owned races.— SAV Sports Council (@SavannahSports) December 8, 2019
