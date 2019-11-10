Una mujer de avanzada edad ha muerto esta mañana por causas naturales en un colegio electoral de Vélez de Benaudalla (Granada) al que acudió a ejercer su derecho al voto.
Según ha informado la Delegación del Gobierno en Andalucía, los hechos han ocurrido en torno a las 10.30 horas en el colegio electoral CEIP Madrigal y Padial, cuando la mujer iba a ejercer su derecho al voto y se desmayó.
Los servicios de emergencias del 112 fueron avisados, pero no pudieron auxiliarla, ya que la anciana falleció tras el desmayo. Según han informado a Efe fuentes de la Guardia Civil, la mujer, de algo más de 80 años, murió en una habitación contigua a las dependencias donde iba a votar.
Este incidente no ha afectado al normal desarrollo del proceso electoral en este centro, según la Delegación del Gobierno.
