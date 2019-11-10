Público
Elecciones 10-N Muere una anciana cuando iba a votar en Granada

La mujer, de algo más de 80 años, falleció por causas naturales en una habitación contigua a las dependencias donde iba a ejercer su derecho al voto. 

Aspecto que presenta un colegio electoral de Oviedo a primera hora de la mañana. EFE/ J.L. Cereijido

Una mujer de avanzada edad ha muerto esta mañana por causas naturales en un colegio electoral de Vélez de Benaudalla (Granada) al que acudió a ejercer su derecho al voto.

Según ha informado la Delegación del Gobierno en Andalucía, los hechos han ocurrido en torno a las 10.30 horas en el colegio electoral CEIP Madrigal y Padial, cuando la mujer iba a ejercer su derecho al voto y se desmayó.

Los servicios de emergencias del 112 fueron avisados, pero no pudieron auxiliarla, ya que la anciana falleció tras el desmayo. Según han informado a Efe fuentes de la Guardia Civil, la mujer, de algo más de 80 años, murió en una habitación contigua a las dependencias donde iba a votar.

Este incidente no ha afectado al normal desarrollo del proceso electoral en este centro, según la Delegación del Gobierno.

