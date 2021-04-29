Se eleva a 24, dos de ellos menores, el número de fallecidos en el cayuco localizado al sur de El Hierro

Santa Cruz de Tenerife
Los cadáveres que se hallaban en el cayuco localizado el lunes a 490 kilómetros de la isla de El Hierro ascienden a 24, dos de los cuales corresponden a menores, ha informado la Delegación del Gobierno en Canarias.
Todos los cuerpos son de varones de origen subsahariano, ha indicado la Delegación del Gobierno, una vez que ha finalizado el traslado de los cadáveres desde el cayuco a unas carpas instaladas por Cruz Roja en el puerto tinerfeño de los Cristianos.
El cayuco llegó este miércoles por la noche remolcado por la guardamar Talía de Salvamento Marítimo al puerto de Los Cristianos y una vez allí, efectivos de los Bomberos trasladaron los cuerpos desde la barcaza hasta las carpas instaladas por la Cruz Roja y en las que trabajan, entre otros, varios forenses.
Aunque en principio se pensaba que se trataba de 17 cadáveres, por el recuento inicial que realizaron los rescatadores de los tres supervivientes, ha sido a la llegada a puerto de la embarcación cuando se ha podido determinar el número exacto de víctimas.
La cifra de 24 muertos confirmada convierte a este cayuco en la mayor tragedia de la que se tiene constancia en Canarias desde agosto del año pasado cuando la Guardia Civil localizó otra barca similar con quince cadáveres a bordo, sin ningún superviviente, a unos 200 kilómetros al sur de Gran Canaria.
