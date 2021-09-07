Los embargos de vivienda se disparan a su nivel más alto en cuatro años

madridActualizado:
En el segundo trimestre del 2021 se han registrado 3.243 ejecuciones hipotecarias o embargos de una vivienda para su venta, la cifra más alta desde el primer trimestre de 2017 o un 253,2% más que en el mismo periodo del año anterior, según los datos publicados este martes por el Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE).
El INE recuerda, no obstante, que entre abril y junio de 2020 no se produjeron embargos debido a las provisiones del estado alarma.
En el segundo trimestre de 2021 se han embargado 3.207 viviendas habituales de persona físicas
En el segundo trimestre de este año, las ejecuciones hipotecarias iniciadas sobre viviendas de personas físicas crecieron un 69,1% en tasa interanual; de ellas, 3.207 eran viviendas habituales en propiedad (un 84,1% más que en el mismo trimestre de 2020) y 682 no eran residencia habitual de los propietarios (un 22,3% más).
Entre las viviendas de personas físicas con ejecución hipotecaria, 3.243 eran habituales en propiedad (un 253,2 % más que en el mismo trimestre de 2020) y 847 no eran residencia habitual de los propietarios (un 208,1 % más).
Atendiendo a la naturaleza de la finca, las ejecuciones hipotecarias sobre viviendas concentraron el 60,4 % del total en el segundo trimestre de 2021; el 33,2 % del total correspondió a viviendas habituales de personas físicas; el 18,4 % correspondió a viviendas de personas jurídicas, y el 8,7 % a otras viviendas de personas físicas.
Los embargos de otro tipo de propiedades (locales, garajes, oficinas, trasteros, naves, edificios destinados a viviendas, otros edificios y aprovechamientos urbanísticos) suponen el 31,6 % del total.
En cuanto al estado de las viviendas, el 11,2 % de las ejecuciones hipotecarias en el segundo trimestre fueron sobre viviendas nuevas, y el 88,8 % sobre usadas; el número de ejecuciones hipotecarias sobre viviendas nuevas creció un 20,9 % en tasa anual, y el de usadas, un 123 %.
Andalucía donde se registran más ejecuciones hipotecarias; Cantabria, donde menos
Por comunidades autónomas, Andalucía lideró las ejecuciones sobre viviendas en el segundo trimestre, con un total de 1.349, seguida de Comunidad Valenciana (1.191), Catalunya (1.175) y, más lejos, Madrid (530). En el lado opuesto, con el menor número, se situaron Navarra (30), Cantabria (37), y País Vasco y La Rioja (41 en ambos casos). Sobre el total de fincas, Comunidad Valenciana encabezó el número de ejecuciones hipotecarias, con 2.183, seguida de Andalucía (2.057), Catalunya (1.740) y Madrid (922). Por su parte, Cantabria (49), Navarra (53) y País Vasco (68) registraron el menor número.
