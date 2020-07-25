Estás leyendo: Reino Unido volverá a imponer la cuarentena a loa viajeros procedentes de España desde este domingo

La decisión llega después de que el Gobierno de Francia decidiera recomendar a los ciudadanos franceses que eviten viajar a Catalunya por el incremento del número de contagios.

El primer ministro de Reino Unido, Boris Johnson. /Europa press
Los viajeros que lleguen a territorio de Reino Unido procedentes de España tendrán que someterse a una cuarentena de catorce días a partir de este domingo, según ha informado la cadena de radiotelevisión pública británica BBC.

La cuarentena entrará en vigor en las primeras horas del domingo y el Gobierno que lidera el primer ministro británico, Boris Johnson, la anunciará en las próximas horas este sábado por el aumento significativo de contagios registrado en España.

La decisión de Reino Unido llegará después de que el Gobierno de Francia decidiera el viernes recomendar a los ciudadanos franceses que eviten viajar a Catalunya por el elevado número de contagios registrados en esa comunidad autónoma que conecta con el territorio galo.

El Gobierno británico actualizó el viernes su lista de países exentos de la cuarentena, en la que todavía figura este sábado España. En los últimos días, España ha contabilizado un aumento de los contagios diarios y de los rebrotes en diferentes comunidades autónomas.

El Gobierno de Reino Unido aprobó a mediados de junio la imposición de una cuarentena para viajeros británicos que volvían al país pero, tras las presiones del sector turístico y de la aviación, el Ejecutivo y las autoridades regionales aprobaron listas de países de destino exentos de tener que cumplir esas medidas.

