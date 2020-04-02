madrid
El Gobierno ha abierto una cuenta del Tesoro en el Banco de España con el fin de recibir donaciones para contribuir a hacer frente a la crisis sanitaria ocasionada por la expansión del virus Covid-19, y que no requerirán de aceptación expresa.
Estas donaciones están reguladas en el decreto ley aprobado por el Consejo de Ministros de este martes, con varias medidas económicas ante la emergencia sanitaria y social del coronavirus, y se concentrarán así en el Tesoro Público.
Las donaciones de equipamiento y suministro serán atendidas por el Ministerio de Sanidad, mientras que las de bienes inmuebles serán aceptadas por Hacienda, pudiendo destinarse directamente los inmuebles a la lucha contra el Covid-19 o enajenarse para aplicar la cantidad obtenida a esta finalidad.
Según informó Hacienda, las cantidades obtenidas por estas vías quedarán afectadas a la financiación exclusiva de los gastos derivados de la crisis sanitaria y podrán destinarse a atender gastos como equipamientos e infraestructuras sanitarias, material, suministros, contratación de personal o investigación.
Cualquier entidad privada o particular que quiera realizar donaciones al Estado podrá realizar una transferencia en el IBAN ES17 9000 0001 2002 5001 2346 o el BIC ESPBESMMXXX, bajo el concepto NIF + Donación al Estado COVID-19.
En el comunicado publicado por Hacienda, el Gobierno informa de que si la persona física o jurídica donante quiere obtener un certificado del ingreso realizado podrá solicitarlo en la dirección de correo RCIDTesoroContabilidad@IGAE.hacienda.gob.es o en los teléfonos 91 209 95 10 / 94.
