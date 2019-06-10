Público
Los empleados pueden solicitar a un juez que les despida si la empresa no paga

La mujer afectada, que tenía un contrato indefinido desde 2014, llevaba más de un año sin cobrar y desde que se inició el proceso judicial no dejó de acudir a su puesto de trabajo. Una acción crucial para que el juez estimara la demanda.

Trabajadores en una fábrica de coches. / REUTERS

Una sentencia apunta que si una empresa no abona el salario a un trabajador durante más de tres meses y de forma continuada, sin ninguna justificación del impago, el empleado puede acudir los tribunales para solicitar la rescisión del contrato. Así se establece en un fallo del Juzgado de lo Social número 32 de Madrid, que recoge Expansión, en donde se precisa que la empresa debe aportar una indemnización por despido improcedente a la empleada afectada.

La mujer, que tenía un contrato indefinido desde 2014, llevaba más de un año sin cobrar y desde que se inició el proceso judicial no dejó de acudir a su puesto de trabajo. Una acción crucial para que el juez estimara la demanda y para que reconociera el derecho a una indemnización.

Ahora, la empresa tiene que abonar 7.281 euros de indemnización por despido improcedente, así como el salario atrasado -unos 10.329 euros-. A esta cantidad se le tiene que sumar otros 1.032 euros de interés por demora.

