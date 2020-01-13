El empresario acusado de planear el crimen del alcalde de Polop: "Me río del testigo protegido"

Un empresario acusado de ser una de las personas que planificaron en 2007 el crimen del exalcalde de Polop de la Marina (Alicante) Alejandro Ponsoda, del PP, ha rechazado haber participado en el asesinato y ha sostenido que se ríe del testigo protegido, que presuntamente le involucra en los hechos.
Un jurado popular juzga desde este lunes a siete personas por el asesinato a tiros del exalcalde, cometido por varios sicarios a las puertas de su casa el 19 de octubre de 2007, cuando se encontraba en el interior de su vehículo, entre ellos este empresario del calzado, Salvador G.R., y también el sucesor de Ponsoda y antes concejal de Urbanismo, Juan Cano.
En declaraciones a los periodistas a las puertas de la Audiencia Provincial de Alicante, Salvador G.R. ha insistido en que está "muy tranquilo" y en que desconoce por qué le sitúan en la trama.
Sobre el testigo protegido, que supuestamente le implica en el planeamiento del crimen junto a Juan Cano por intereses urbanísticos, ha comentado: "Me río del testigo protegido".
Ha proseguido que hace 30 años que no habla con Cano, por lo cual no tenía relación con él cuando ocurrió el crimen, y ha añadido que está dispuesto a responder todas las preguntas en la sesión apostillando que lo hará "con dos cojones".
Preguntado por los propietarios del club de alterne Mesalina, donde supuestamente se planeó el asesinato, este acusado ha comentado que los conoce perfectamente y que son "amigos íntimos".
La selección de los nueve miembros del jurado aún continúa en los bajos de la Audiencia Provincia de Alicante antes de un juicio que se prolongará durante tres semanas y por el que el fiscal pide 25 años de cárcel para los acusados, salvo para los tres sicarios, a los que añade dos más por tenencia ilícita de armas.
