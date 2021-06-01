MadridActualizado:
Tanto la legislación internacional como la española, y el sentido común, indican que las niñas y niños sin una estructura familiar que pueda hacerse cargo de ellos, es decir, en desamparo o en riesgo, deben ser acogidas prioritariamente a cargo de familias (nucleares, monoparentales, homoparentales, multinucleares, etc).
Aunque todas las niñas y los niños en España se encuentran bajo un único sistema de protección, en la práctica el 90% de adolescentes extranjeros no acompañados se encuentran en centros de acogida mientras que tan solo el 10% tiene la oportunidad de optar a acogida en familias, según datos del Ministerio de Derechos Sociales y Agenda 2030.
Gracias por compartir tu opinión con nosotros. Si quieres saber más sobre la acogida en familias a la infancia que migra, puedes encontrar más información en Público y en el blog M de Migraciones.
