08/02/2019.- Menores migrantes en la Plaza de las Culturas de Melilla. / EFE
Menores migrantes en la Plaza de las Culturas de Melilla. / EFE.

Tanto la legislación internacional como la española, y el sentido común, indican que las niñas y niños sin una estructura familiar que pueda hacerse cargo de ellos, es decir, en desamparo o en riesgo, deben ser acogidas prioritariamente a cargo de familias (nucleares, monoparentales, homoparentales, multinucleares, etc).

Aunque todas las niñas y los niños en España se encuentran bajo un único sistema de protección, en la práctica el 90% de adolescentes extranjeros no acompañados se encuentran en centros de acogida mientras que tan solo el 10% tiene la oportunidad de optar a acogida en familias, según datos del Ministerio de Derechos Sociales y Agenda 2030.

