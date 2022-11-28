Newsletters

ENCUESTA | ¿Estás en edad laboral y tendrás 30 años cotizados cuando te jubiles?

Escrivá propone ampliar el periodo de cómputo de la pensión a 30 años, pudiendo elegir los mejores 28 años.

Miles de personas se manifiestan durante la marcha por la defensa de las pensiones públicas y la mejora de los salarios, a 15 de octubre de 2022, en Madrid, (España). Fernando Sánchez / EUROPA PRESS

madrid

El ministro de Inclusión, Seguridad Social y Migraciones, José Luis Escrivá, ha propuesto este lunes ampliar progresivamente el periodo de cómputo de la pensión a 30 años, pudiendo elegir los mejores 28 años. Según fuentes del ministerio, el cambio "se realizaría de manera progresiva". ¿Estás en edad laboral y tendrás 30 años cotizados cuando te jubiles?, participa en nuestra encuesta.

