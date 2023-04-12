Newsletters

Estás leyendo: Encuesta | ¿Estás a favor de las relaciones de pareja abiertas?

Público
Público

Encuesta | ¿Estás a favor de las relaciones de pareja abiertas?

El 41% de los españoles dice estar a favor. Y tú, ¿qué opinas? 

Una pareja cruza de la mano la Gran Vía de Madrid, en agosto de 2019.
Una pareja cruza de la mano la Gran Vía de Madrid, en agosto de 2019. Marta Fernández / Europa Press

MADRID

Actualizado:

El CIS ha preguntado a los españoles si están de acuerdo con las relaciones abiertas de pareja. El 41,4% dice estar a favor, mientras que el 30% muestra su rotundo rechazo. En estos casos, el consentimiento debe ser mutuo y es fundamental respetar las condiciones establecidas. Y tú, ¿estás a favor de las relaciones abiertas?

Más noticias

Etiquetas

selección público