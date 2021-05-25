valència
El Colegio Oficial de Enfermería de Valencia (COEV) ha denunciado que se envíen mensajes de WhatApp para comunicar el fin de contratos de refuerzo por covid-19 y de acúmulo de tareas a personal sanitario. Del mismo modo, la entidad ha exigido a Sanidad que termine con lo que califica de "desprecio" y elimine ese "ofensivo método" para comunicar los despidos.
El presidente del Colegio de Enfermería de Valencia, Juan José Tirado, ha criticado que se convierta a los profesionales "de usar y tirar" cuando se "han dejado la piel en los momentos más duros de la pandemia" y ha asegurado que están llegando notificaciones a través de un SMS o un Whatsapp, en el que Sanidad les agradecía su trabajo y les llamaba "héroes", mientras que otros "centenares de enfermeras" están "en un limbo" al no haber recibido información sobre si continúan con su trabajo o eran despedidas.
Según la entidad colegial, tras el "rechazo" e "indignación" mostrado por los enfermeros que han recibido los mensajes de cese a través del móvil, Sanidad optó por cambiar de estrategia y solo recibirán un SMS o WhatsApp los profesionales que renueven los contratos, de acuerdo con la información recibida por el COEV de fuentes de las direcciones de algunos departamentos de salud.
La Generalitat lo niega
Por su parte, la Conselleria de Sanidad Universal de la Generalitat ha asegurado este martes que no se ha realizado ninguna comunicación del fin de los contratos covid a personal sanitario "hasta el momento". Según fuentes del departamento que dirige Ana Barceló, en estos momentos se están cerrando los contratos con la Conselleria de Hacienda y, "una vez esté todo listo, se comunicará a los interesados y al resto de la sociedad".
Sindicatos y entidades de representación profesional también han expresado su oposición a que la Conselleria de Sanidad proponga renovar solo 5.337 plazas, a partir del 1 de junio y hasta el 31 de diciembre, de los 9.309 contratos covid actuales, lo que supone la supresión del 43% de esos puestos, según han denunciado.
