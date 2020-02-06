Estás leyendo: Dimite el ministro de Finanzas escocés por mandar mensajes a un joven de 16 años

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Escocia Dimite el ministro de Finanzas escocés por mandar mensajes a un joven de 16 años

Derek Mackay ha presentado su renuncia el mismo día en que se presenta el proyecto de ley de los Presupuestos Generales de la región.

Imagen de archivo del ministro de Finanzas del Gobierno escocés, Derek Mackay. REUTERS
Imagen de archivo del ministro de Finanzas del Gobierno escocés, Derek Mackay. REUTERS

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

edimburgo

efe

El ministro de Finanzas del Gobierno escocés, Derek Mackay, dimitió este jueves, el mismo día en que se presenta el proyecto de ley de los Presupuestos Generales de la región, por haber mandado varios mensajes a un adolescente de 16 años a través de las redes sociales.

Según el diario The Scottish Sun, Mackay estuvo en contacto con el joven durante seis meses, en los que intercambiaron mensajes y en uno de ellos el político le dijo que era "mono".

En un comunicado, el extitular de Finanzas, de 42 años, admitió haber actuado "tontamente" y pidió disculpas al joven y a su familia.

Mackay se hizo amigo del menor en Facebook e Instagram y le envió 270 mensajes durante seis meses

"Asumo toda la responsabilidad por mis acciones. Me he comportado tontamente y lo siento mucho. Pido disculpas sin reservas al individuo involucrado y a su familia. Anoche hablé con la ministra principal y presenté mi renuncia con efecto inmediato", declaró.

La ministra principal de Escocia, la nacionalista Nicola Sturgeon, confirmó que había aceptado la dimisión y aunque dijo que Mackay "ha hecho una contribución significativa al gobierno", destacó que su comportamiento "no ha cumplido con los estándares requeridos".

Sturgeon anunció que será la ministra de Finanzas Públicas, Kate Forbes, quien se encargará de presentar este jueves ante el Parlamento el proyecto de ley de Presupuestos para el próximo año financiero.

Según la información del Scottish Sun, Mackay se hizo amigo del adolescente en Facebook e Instagram y le envió 270 mensajes a través de estas plataformas durante un periodo de seis meses.

En estas conversaciones, publicadas por el rotativo, Mackay le habría ofrecido llevarlo a un partido de rugby y salir a cenar juntos, y el adolescente le habría hecho saber que solo tenía 16 años.

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú