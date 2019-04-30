El Ministerio de Educación ha detectado 5.557 posibles casos de acoso escolar en un año, de los que siete de cada diez llevaban produciéndose durante meses o años, y la mitad prácticamente a diario. Así lo reflejan los datos del Teléfono contra el Acoso Escolar del Ministerio de Educación y Formación Profesional, según los cuales, este servicio atendió 12.799 llamadas entre noviembre de 2017 y octubre de 2018, un descenso respecto al mismo período del año anterior cuando se atendieron 25.366 llamadas.
Se trata de una disminución que tiene su explicación en que durante ese periodo varias comunidades autónomas pusieron a disposición de los menores sus propios teléfonos contra el acoso.
