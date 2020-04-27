Estás leyendo: España es el octavo país en el mundo que realiza más pruebas de coronavirus

Coronavirus Test España es el octavo país en el mundo que realiza más pruebas de coronavirus

Así lo detalla un informe elaborado por la Organización para la Cooperación y el Desarrollo Económico (OCDE), que destaca la importancia de realizar test para la definición de las estrategias de confinamiento.

Sanitarios de DYA Gipuzkoa en colaboración con Osakidetza y el departamento de Agricultura, Pesca y Política Alimentaria del Gobierno Vasco, han realizado este viernes el test de coronavirus a los pescadores que vayan a faenar estos días en la costera de
Sanitario realizando el test de coronavirus a un pescadores que va a faenar. EFE/Javier Etxezarreta

La Organización para la Cooperación y el Desarrollo Económico (OCDE) ha elaborado un informe en el que sitúa a España entre los diez primeros países del mundo que más pruebas del nuevo coronavirus realizan, y destaca la importancia de realizar estas pruebas para la definición de las estrategias de confinamiento y la reducción de los riesgos de nuevos brotes.

Precisamente, a través de su cuenta personal de Twitter, el secretario general de la OCDE, Ángel Gurría, ha destacado lo "bueno" que significa ver que España está en el 'top 10', ya que realiza 28,6 test por 1.000 habitantes, mientras que la media europea se sitúa en el 22,9.

Por comunidades autónomas, según ha informado el Ministerio de Sanidad, en Andalucía se están haciendo 17,95 test por cada 1.000 habitantes; en Aragón 16,85; en Asturias 43,07; en Baleares 26,88; en Canarias 20,29; en Cantabria 41,40; en Castilla y León 45,86; en Castilla-La Mancha 33,61; en Cataluña 25,89; en la Comunidad Valenciana 22,91; en Extremadura 24,63; en Galicia 35,51; en Madrid 35,69; en Murcia 13,80; en Navarra 44,56; en el País Vasco 44,21; en La Rioja 80,30; en Ceuta 17,72; y en Melilla 30,37.

De esta forma, España se sitúa en el puesto octavo en el ranking elaborado por la OCDE, el cual lo lidera Islandia (134,9), seguido de Luxemburgo (64,6), Estonia (36,9), Lituania (36,6) Israel (30), Italia (29,7) y Suiza (28,8). Por detrás de los españoles se encuentran Noruega (28,5), Austria (25,9), Dinamarca (25,3), Letonia (25,2) o Alemania (15,1).

A la cola se sitúan México (0,4), Japón (1,8), Grecia (5,8), Hungría (6,6), Polonia (7,4), Chile (8,1), Francia (9,1), Suecia (9,4), Reino Unido (9,9), Turquía (10,7), Países Bajos (11,3), Corea (11,6), Eslovaquia (13), Finlandia (14,4), Estados Unidos (15,6), Bélgica (17,8) o Canadá (18,4), entre otros.

"Somos el octavo país, así lo acredita la OCDE, ya que realizamos 28,6 test por 1.000 habitantes, mientras que la media europea se sitúa en el 22,9", ha aseverado el ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, para apostillar que son las regiones "más turísticas" del mundo.

