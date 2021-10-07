España, en riesgo bajo de contagio por coronavirus por primera vez desde finales de julio de 2020

madridActualizado:
La incidencia acumulada ha bajado este jueves hasta los 48,92 casos por cada 100.000 habitantes en 14 días. No se registraba una cifra tan baja desde el 28 de julio de 2020. Así, España se coloca de nueva en la zona de riesgo bajo por transmisión del coronavirus al bajar la incidencia de los 50 casos. El reto ahora es alcanzar una incidencia por debajo de 25.
Además, las comunidades autónomas han notificado este jueves al Ministerio de Sanidad 1.807 nuevos casos de covid-19, 792 de ellos diagnosticados en las últimas 24 horas. Estas cifras son inferiores a las del mismo día de la semana pasada, cuando se notificaron 2.400 positivos, lo que evidencia la tendencia a la baja en la evolución de la pandemia. La cifra total de contagios en España se eleva ya a 4.971.310 desde el inicio de la pandemia, según las estadísticas oficiales.
La presión en las UCI baja seis décimas
La presión en las UCI baja también seis décimas, hasta el 6%, con 2.088 enfermos (147 menos que este miércoles), y también descienden los ingresados en los enfermos en planta, donde hay 2.088 pacientes (147 menos que este miércoles), lo que genera una ocupación del 1,7%, una décima menos.
Los datos de este jueves distan mucho de los que se registraban hace dos meses y medio (el 26 de julio), en pleno pico de la quinta ola, cuando la incidencia era de 701, había 9.384 enfermos en planta (con una ocupación del 7,8%) y 1.490 en UCI (16,1%). Además, a finales del pasado julio se notificaban 20.000 nuevos contagios diarios.
(Habrá ampliación)
