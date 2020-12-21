España suspende desde este martes los vuelos procedentes del Reino Unido

madridActualizado:
El Gobierno de España ha decidido de manera concertada con Portugal la suspensión de los vuelos de entrada procedentes del Reino Unido desde mañana, salvo para ciudadanos españoles o residentes. También reforzará el control fronterizo con Portugal, según un comunicado del Gobierno.
La medida ha sido tomada después de que se haya expuesto en Bruselas la necesidad de tomar medidas coordinadas, tal y como reclamó ayer España, ha añadido la Moncloa.
El Gobierno ha tomado esta decisión tras la reunión del mecanismo de crisis de la UE, que hoy ha analizado los efectos de la nueva cepa del coronavirus detectada en el Reino Unido y ha pedido que se eviten los viajes no esenciales.
Por eso, España suspenderá desde mañana las entradas en territorio español de ciudadanos procedentes del Reino Unido, salvo nacionales españoles o residentes en España.
La Moncloa ha explicado que la decisión se toma de manera concertada con Portugal y supondrá también un reforzamiento de los controles en el paso fronterizo de Gibraltar.
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, acaba de mantener una conversación sobre estas decisiones comunes con el primer ministro portugués, Antonio Costa.
Comentarios
Si únicamente quieres leer los comentarios que se han publicado, puedes registrarte aquí para poder hacerlo.
