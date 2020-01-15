El Ministerio de Transportes, Movilidad y Agenda Urbana ha anunciado que a partir de este miércoles se seguirán vendiendo presencialmente billetes de tren en las estaciones en las que se había dejado de prestar este servicio el pasado 31 de diciembre cuando pasó a depender de Renfe en lugar de ser responsabilidad de Adif.
De momento, dicho servicio se recupera de forma provisional con personal de Adif en la mayoría de estas 142 estaciones mientras se buscan soluciones definitivas con acuerdos de colaboración con Diputaciones y ayuntamientos interesadas en mantener la venta presencial.
En todo caso, aseguran que el servicio de venta de billetes siempre estará garantizado en todas las estaciones con distintas posibilidades como la venta automática, las oficinas de Correos o los interventores en el propio tren.
Renfe anunció que asumirá la venta presencial de billetes en aquellas estaciones que dispongan de una media diaria superior a 100 viajeros
Más allá de que el personal de Adif siga vendiendo los billetes en muchas de estas estaciones, en otras el servicio empezará a ser prestado por Renfe. Se trata de aquellas en las que Adif había subcontratado personal ajeno a la compañía para vender los billetes, que serán subrogados a Renfe de forma inmediata.
De forma provisional, Adif seguirá prestando este servicio desde este miércoles hasta el 31 de marzo, momento en el que Renfe prevé haber resuelto el concurso para adjudicar este servicio y alcanzado acuerdos con ayuntamientos y diputaciones.
Con carácter general, Renfe anunció que asumirá la venta presencial de billetes en aquellas estaciones que dispongan de una media diaria superior a 100 viajeros y un volumen determinado de ventas en taquilla.
Al mismo tiempo, Renfe instalará máquinas autoventa en todas las estaciones y pondrá a disposición de los viajeros un número de atención telefónica en las estaciones para resolver todas las consultas y situaciones que puedan plantearse.
