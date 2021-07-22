Estás leyendo: Detenido en Estepona uno de los 'hackers' que suplantó la identidad de Obama en Twitter

Estafa informática Detenido en Estepona uno de los 'hackers' que suplantó la identidad de Obama en Twitter

Entre los afectados por la estafa informática había más personajes famosos como Joe Biden, Elon Musk y Bill Gates.

El equipo informático de la Policía Nacional investigando el caso. Policía Nacional

La Policía Nacional ha detenido este martes en Estepona (Málaga) a un joven británico acusado del hackeo a más de 130 cuentas de Twitter para llevar a cabo una estafa mediante el pago con Bitcoins. El arrestado podría ser condenado por delitos de ciberamenazas, ciberextorsión y ciberacoso. Entre las cuentas se encuentran personajes famosos como Barack Obama, Joe Biden o Bill Gates.

Según han informado desde el Departamento de Justicia en un comunicado, el arresto del joven de 22 años se ha producido tras una orden emitida por el tribunal federal de Estados Unidos en relación con el hackeo de múltiples cuentas de Twitter desde julio de 2020, según han confirmado fuentes de la Policía Nacional.

Entre las cuentas afectadas, estarían las de personajes como el expresidente de EEUU Barak Obama , o el actual, Joe Biden; además de magnates como Bill Gates y Elon Musk; o las empresas Apple y Uber. Desde estos perfies ofrecía a los seguidores poder doblar el dinero que ingresaban en Bitcoins en una cuenta virtual, llevando acabo así una estafa.

El Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) inició entonces una investigación en la que han participado numerosos equipos como el Servicio Secreto de los Estados Unidos, autoridades del Reino Unido y el Cuerpo Nacional de la Policía, quien ha procedido a la detención del supuesto hacker en su domicilio de Estepona.

Además, el joven británico estaría implicado en un ataque informático a usuarios de las aplicaciones TikTok y Snapchat; así como del acoso cibernético a una víctima juvenil.

El documento también recoge cargos por acceder sin autorización a numerosos ordenadores, obtener información protegida con la que extorsionaba a los propietarios y por amenazas, entre otros.

