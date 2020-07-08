Estás leyendo: Una peña de 14 amigos de Valladolid gana 144 millones con el Euromillones

Público
Público

Euromillones Una peña de 14 amigos de Valladolid gana 144 millones con el Euromillones

El sorteo del Euromillones celebrado este martes, 7 de julio, ha dejado un premio de 144.542.315 euros en la localidad vallisoletana de Mayorga.

Varias personas hacen cola en la puerta de una administración de Loterías en la calle Sierpes de Sevilla. /EFE
Varias personas hacen cola en la puerta de una administración de Loterías en la calle Sierpes de Sevilla. /EFE

Valladolid

Actualizado:

Público / Europa press

El sorteo del Euromillones celebrado este martes, 7 de julio, en el que un único acertante de primera categoría (5 + 2) en Mayorga (Valladolid) ha conseguido un premio de 144.542.315, según ha informado Loterías y Apuestas del Estado. 

El premio lo ha obtenido una peña de 14 amigos, la mayoría con pequeños negocios en el municipio. El billete fue sellado en el Despacho Receptor número 84.030 situado en el número 7 de la Plaza España de la citada localidad.

La combinación ganadora ha estado formada por los números 12, 16, 23, 33 y 41 y las estrellas 8 y 10, por lo que este grupo afortunado se ha llevado uno de los mayores premios de la historia del sorteo.

Este grupo afortunado se ha llevado uno de los mayores premios de la historia del sorteo

Entre el grupo de beneficiados están los cuatro propietarios del Restaurante El Madrileño, situado en la carretera N-601 que atraviesa el pueblo, los dueños anteriores y actuales del bar en el que se selló el boleto y otros pequeños empresarios del municipio, así como el padre del alcalde del municipio, Alberto Magdaleno, según recoge ABC.

Próximo sorteo

En el próximo sorteo se pondrá en juego un fondo garantizado de 17 millones de euros para los acertantes de Primera Categoría (5 + 2).

En cuanto al sorteo de El Millón, el boleto acertante ha sido validado en el Despacho Receptor nº 67.225 de San Cristóbal de la Laguna (Santa Cruz de Tenerife), situado en Urbanización Princesa Iballa, BL.7,L.4.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público