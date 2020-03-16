Soraluze (Gipuzkoa)
Un hombre de 33 años ha sido detenido este lunes en Soraluze (Gipuzkoa) acusado de haber asesinado a su madre, ha informado el Departamento vasco de Seguridad. Los hechos han sucedido minutos antes de las 3.00 horas de esta madrugada en el domicilio de la víctima, según han precisado las mismas fuentes.
La comisaría de Deba Urola de la Ertzaintza recibió un aviso a esa hora de que se había registrado un incidente en un domicilio ubicado en una céntrica calle de la localidad guipuzcoana, a donde se dirigió una patrulla de agentes.
Los policías se encontraron en la calle a un hombre que les indicó que había una persona muerta en su casa y que había dejado la puerta del domicilio abierta. Este hombre resultó ser el hijo de la víctima, quien ha sido detenido por la Ertzaintza como presunto autor del parricidio.
Los agentes accedieron a la vivienda y localizaron en una habitación a una mujer de 74 años, sin constantes vitales y que presentaba un "fuerte hematoma en la cara".
Al lugar se movilizaron los servicios médicos y forenses, que solo pudieron certificar el fallecimiento de la víctima, así como una comitiva judicial y efectivos de investigación y de la Policía Científica de la Ertzaintza.
Esta es la segunda muerte violenta registrada en Gipuzkoa en los dos últimos días, después de que la madrugada del pasado sábado un varón falleciera tras ser víctima de una agresión con arma blanca en la plaza de Cataluña de San Sebastián.
