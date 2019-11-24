Evacuan del Open Arms a un náufrago con una herida de bala en el pie

Un hombre originario de Níger que recibió un disparo en un pie cuando estaba en Libia ha sido evacuado por la Guardia Costera italiana junto con otros diez casos de personas con necesidades médicas que estaban a bordo del buque de rescate Open Arms.
El herido es Mamoudou Doulla, de 38 años, quien apenas podía pisar la cubierta del barco mientras esperaba a la evacuación. Los sanitarios de la ONG Open Arms vendaron la herida y la protegieron con plástico para evitar que se mojara, informa un corresponsal de Reuters a bordo del buque.
Doulla era uno de los más graves de los 73 inmigrantes rescatados en la noche del miércoles cerca de las costas de Libia. Ha asegurado que pasó 14 meses en Libia intentando reunir los 1.300 dólares que cuesta la travesía. Mientras estuvo en el país norteafricano, sostiene, fue perseguido por las autoridades y se vio obligado a trabajar sin salario.
Además ha relatado que fue detenido por la Policía en la ciudad de Zuwara, donde pasó 16 días encarcelado hasta que logró escapar. Sin embargo, no ha querido revelar cómo resultó herido de bala en el pie. Solo que ocurrió en Libia.
Ahora su objetivo es lograr que le acepten en cualquier país europeo, aunque su primera opción es España. "Voy a trabajar para salvar mi vida porque aunque me he ido de mi país, soy un hombre casado, con dos mujeres y cinco niños", ha explicado.
🔴#UPDATE— Open Arms (@openarms_fund) November 24, 2019
Terminada difícil evacuación médica de 11 personas frente costas de #Augusta Los niños y sus familias, las víctimas de quemaduras y otros casos médicos van ya rumbo a Italia.
Seguimos a la espera de un puerto seguro para desembarcar a las 62 personas a bordo. pic.twitter.com/ZzfX2tNf0i
